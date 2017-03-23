Louise McSharry: Thursday, March 22 Playlist
Check out everything Louise played on tonight’s show here!
Hour One
Mura Masa feat. Charli XCX – 1 Night
Stormzy – Lay Me Bare
Jarreau Vandal – Someone That You Love
Vera Blue – Private
James Vincent McMorrow – One Thousand Times
Skott – Glitter & Gloss
Migos – Bad and Boujee
London Grammar – Big Picture
ZHU – Nightcrawler
Drake feat. Jorja Smith and Black Coffee – Get It Together
ANOHNI – You Are My Enemy
Joe Goddard – Home
TCTS feat. Sage the Gemini and Kehlis – Do It Like Me
Mabel feat. Kojo Funds – Finders Keepers
Hour Two
Mr. Eazi – In the Morning
Zara Larsson – TG4M
Aminé – Redmercedes
Laoise – Halfway
Khalid – Young Dumb and Broke
Alt-J – 3WW
Future feat. Rihanna – Selfish
Jafaris – Love Dies
Talos – Odyssey
Wavves – You’re Welcome
Syd – Shake Em Off
Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
Amir Obé – Wish You Well
Coucheron – Barely Floating
Drake – Passionfruit