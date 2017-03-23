Louise McSharry: Thursday, March 22 Playlist

Check out everything Louise played on tonight’s show here!

Hour One

Mura Masa feat. Charli XCX – 1 Night

Stormzy – Lay Me Bare

Jarreau Vandal – Someone That You Love

Vera Blue – Private

James Vincent McMorrow – One Thousand Times

Skott – Glitter & Gloss

Migos – Bad and Boujee

London Grammar – Big Picture

ZHU – Nightcrawler

Drake feat. Jorja Smith and Black Coffee – Get It Together

ANOHNI – You Are My Enemy

Joe Goddard – Home

TCTS feat. Sage the Gemini and Kehlis – Do It Like Me

Mabel feat. Kojo Funds – Finders Keepers

Hour Two

Mr. Eazi – In the Morning

Zara Larsson – TG4M

Aminé – Redmercedes

Laoise – Halfway

Khalid – Young Dumb and Broke

Alt-J – 3WW

Future feat. Rihanna – Selfish

Jafaris – Love Dies

Talos – Odyssey

Wavves – You’re Welcome

Syd – Shake Em Off

Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

Amir Obé – Wish You Well

Coucheron – Barely Floating

Drake – Passionfruit