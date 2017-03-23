Sound of the Nation

The Line Up for Electric Picnic 2017 is here!

Tickets sold out in record time

As you heard from Tara earlier, tickets for Electric Picnic are now completely sold out! Five minutes after they went on sale this morning at 9am, tickets for the Sunday of the festival were gone, and just under an hour ago, Electric Picnic tweeted that “All tickets for #EP2017 are now sold out, apart from a limited number of tickets available to Three customers at a later date.”

The first wave of acts have been announced and The XX headline Friday, A Tribe Called Quest Saturday and Duran Duran on Sunday.

 

They’ll be joined at Stradbally from September 1st – 3rd by Chaka Khan, Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics, Interpol, London Grammar, Run the Jewels, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, The Divine Comedy, Annie Mac and Band of Horses.

Also on the bill are Krept & Konan, Section Boys, Perfume Genius, Hudson Taylor, Kelly Lee Owens, Goat Girl and many more to be announced.