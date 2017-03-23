The Line Up for Electric Picnic 2017 is here!
Tickets sold out in record time
As you heard from Tara earlier, tickets for Electric Picnic are now completely sold out! Five minutes after they went on sale this morning at 9am, tickets for the Sunday of the festival were gone, and just under an hour ago, Electric Picnic tweeted that “All tickets for #EP2017 are now sold out, apart from a limited number of tickets available to Three customers at a later date.”
The first wave of acts have been announced and The XX headline Friday, A Tribe Called Quest Saturday and Duran Duran on Sunday.