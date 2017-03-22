Louise McSharry: Wednesday, March 22 Playlist
Check out everything Louise played on the show tonight here!
Hour One
TCTS – Do It Like Me
James Vincent McMorrow – One Thousand Times
Liza Flume – Sheets (Elaine Mai Remix)
Mura Masa – 1 Night
ZHU – Nightcrawler
Stormzy – Lay Me Bare
Billie Eilish – Bellyache
Joe Goddard – Home
Clean Bandit – Symphony
Vera Blue – Private
Little Dragon – Sweet
Nicki Minaj – No Frauds
Jafaris – Love Dies
Wizkid – Sweet Love
Hour Two
Kehlani – Get Like
Khalid – Young Dumb and Broke
Amine – Redmercedes
Mabel – Finders Keepers
Lorde – Green Light
Frank Ocean – Chanel
Wavves – You’re Welcome
Laoise – Halfway
Lucy Rose – Floral Dresses
Sinkane – Telephone
Erica Cody – Addicted
London Grammar – Big Picture
Drake – Passionfruit
Arty – Falling Down
Amir Obé – Wish You Well