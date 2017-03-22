Louise McSharry: Wednesday, March 22 Playlist

Check out everything Louise played on the show tonight here!

Hour One

TCTS – Do It Like Me

James Vincent McMorrow – One Thousand Times

Liza Flume – Sheets (Elaine Mai Remix)

Mura Masa – 1 Night

ZHU – Nightcrawler

Stormzy – Lay Me Bare

Billie Eilish – Bellyache

Joe Goddard – Home

Clean Bandit – Symphony

Vera Blue – Private

Little Dragon – Sweet

Nicki Minaj – No Frauds

Jafaris – Love Dies

Wizkid – Sweet Love

Hour Two

Kehlani – Get Like

Khalid – Young Dumb and Broke

Amine – Redmercedes

Mabel – Finders Keepers

Lorde – Green Light

Frank Ocean – Chanel

Wavves – You’re Welcome

Laoise – Halfway

Lucy Rose – Floral Dresses

Sinkane – Telephone

Erica Cody – Addicted

London Grammar – Big Picture

Drake – Passionfruit

Arty – Falling Down

Amir Obé – Wish You Well