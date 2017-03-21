Louise McSharry: Tuesday, March 21 Playlist
Hour One
Lorde – Green Light
Super Silly – Not Ready to Leave
Vera Blue – Private
TCTS feat Sage the Gemini and Kelis – Do it Like Me
Zara Larsson – TG4M
Sylvan Esso – Die Young
Mura Masa feat. Charli XCX – 1 Night
The 1975 – By Your Side
Coucheron – Barely Floating
Maggie Rogers – Dog Years
Talos – Your Love is an Island
Sinkane – Telephone
Clean Cut Kid – Leaving You Behind
Lucy Rose feat. The Staves – Floral Dresses
Joe Goddard – Home
Hour Two
Astrid S. – Breathe
Alt-J – 3WW
Mike Will Made-It feat. Big Sean – On the Come-Up
Mabel feat. Kojo Funds – Finders Keepers
James Vincent McMorrow – One Thousand Times
Abi Ocia – Konfyt
Mr. Eazi – In the Morning
Little Dragon – Sweet
Drake – Passionfruit
Laoise – Halfway
Khalid – Young Dumb and Broke
The XX – Say Something Loving
Nicki Minaj – No Frauds