Louise McSharry: Monday, March 20 Playlist

Check out everything Louise played on Monday night’s show here!

Hour One

Alt-J – 3WW

Kehlani – Get Like

TCTS feat Sage the Gemini and Kelis – Do It Like Me

The XX – Say Something Loving

Mura Masa feat. Charli XCX – 1 Night

Sampha – (No One Knows Me) Like the Piano

Jorja Smith – Blue Lights

Black Coffee – We Dance Again

Drake feat. Black Coffee and Jorja Smith – Get it Together

Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

Laoise – Halfway

Khalid – Young Dumb and Broke

Astrid S. – Breathe

Otherkin – Bad Advice

Hour Two

Lorde – Green Light

London Grammar – Big Picture

Drake – Passionfruit

Erica Cody – Addicted

Joe Goddard – Home

Sylvan Esso – Die Young

Syd – Shake Em Off

Coucheron – Barely Floating

Giggs – Whippin’ Excursion

Drake feat. Giggs – KMT

Super Silly – Not Ready to Leave

Bad Sea – Tell Me (What I Mean)

Stormzy – Lay Me Bare