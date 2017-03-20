Louise McSharry: Monday, March 20 Playlist
Hour One
Alt-J – 3WW
Kehlani – Get Like
TCTS feat Sage the Gemini and Kelis – Do It Like Me
The XX – Say Something Loving
Mura Masa feat. Charli XCX – 1 Night
Sampha – (No One Knows Me) Like the Piano
Jorja Smith – Blue Lights
Black Coffee – We Dance Again
Drake feat. Black Coffee and Jorja Smith – Get it Together
Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
Laoise – Halfway
Khalid – Young Dumb and Broke
Astrid S. – Breathe
Otherkin – Bad Advice
Hour Two
Lorde – Green Light
London Grammar – Big Picture
Drake – Passionfruit
Erica Cody – Addicted
Joe Goddard – Home
Sylvan Esso – Die Young
Syd – Shake Em Off
Coucheron – Barely Floating
Giggs – Whippin’ Excursion
Drake feat. Giggs – KMT
Super Silly – Not Ready to Leave
Bad Sea – Tell Me (What I Mean)
Stormzy – Lay Me Bare