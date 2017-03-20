Kasabian Announce Dublin Date!
They’ll play the Olympia Theatre on April 22nd 2017
AMAZING news for Kasabian fans this afternoon.
The band have announced their Irish return with a show at The Olympia Theatre on Saturday April 22nd 2017.
Tickets priced from €48.90 including booking fee go on sale at 9am this Friday, March 24th from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and www.ticketmaster.ie
Billed as an explosive, career best album brimming with confidence, swagger and huge tunes, ‘For Crying Out Loud’, their sixth studio album, is released April 28th.