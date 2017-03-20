Sound of the Nation

Eoghan McDermott: Bressie Talks Ceol 2017 & Shares ‘Perfect on Paper’ as Gaeilge

The Blizzards recorded a version of ‘Perfect on Paper’ in Irish for Ceol 2017. Bressie joined Eoghan on the show to talk about it.