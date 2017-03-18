DAVE FANNING | Irish Abroad, Scary Kids’ Movies and more….

Today on the Dave Fanning Show

Historian and writer; Turtle Bunbury told Dave about some Irish people who made a big impact on the world.

Brian Lloyd had a look at some of the scariest kids’ movies.

We spoke to Suzanne Costello from the H.S.E. about how much alcohol is too much

Shane Hegarty author of the Darkmouth books told us about the Hollywood Directors taking on his stories

And Paul Whitington had his weekly movie review. This week Paul looked at Beauty and the Beast, Get Out and Personal Shopper

