DAVE FANNING | 90s Classics, Shane Richie and more…..
The Spice Girls and Dave! Surely not……..
With the 90’s ‘so in right now!’, music journalist Jennifer Gannon brought us on a trip down memory lane and she even got Dave to play a Spice Girls track! (Warning: said track may have lasted just seconds)
Also Tara Brady from the Irish Times explained IMDB’s new F-Rating system and why it’s so important
Our own Ciara King had a look at some of the more unusual news stories from during the week, including the best places in the world to meet someone and mermaid toast!
And he’s arguably the Queen Vics most lovable former landlord. Shane Richie a.k.a Alfie Moon had a chat with Dave about his latest project
You can download this weekend’s podcasts HERE