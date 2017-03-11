DAVE FANNING |Emmet Kirwan, Julian Gough, Social Media Etiquette and more…

Loads to chat about on today’s Dave Fanning Show

Today on The Dave Fanning Show Dr Jennifer Redmond from Maynooth University told us about some of the incredible Irish women in history

Sean Earley from New Slang had advice on how to navigate the social media etiquette minefield

Dave spoke to writer and actor Emmet Kirwan who was behind the viral ‘Heartbreak’ video and writer and satirist Julian Gough

And Paul Whitington gave us his weekly movie review this week including Kong:Skull Island and Elle

