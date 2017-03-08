Home
Menu
News
Sport
Business
Entertainment
LifeStyle
RTÉ Player
TV
Radio
Sign In
More
RTÉ Live
RTÉ News Now
RTÉ Radio Player
RTÉ Player International
RTÉ Aertel
RTÉ Apps
Weather
Fashion
Food
Travel
Motors
Homes
RTÉ Digital Blog
Lotto
Jobs
About
Shop
RTÉjr
TRTÉ
RTÉ Archives
Feedback
Home
News
2FM Shows
2FM Playlist
Competitions
Contact
Sound of the Nation
Listen live
WATCH: KEITH IS NOMINATED FOR A VIP STYLE AWARD!
Posted by
JJ
No Tags
Categories:
Breakfast Republic
0 Comments
We surprised Keith during Jen’s Bits this morning 😂