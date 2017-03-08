The Louise McSharry Show: 08/03/2017
Missed a song title from Louise’s show? Get them all here.
Hour One:
DJ Khaled – Shining
The XX – Dangerous
Kehlani – Get Like
London Grammar – Big Picture
Billie Eilish – Bellyache
Stormzy – Cold
The 1975 – By Your Side
Bad Sea – Tell Me (What I Mean)
Sylvan Esso – Die Young
Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean and Migos – Slide
Sampha – (No One Knows Me) Like the Piano
Portugal. The man – Feel it Still
Clean Cut Kid – Leaving You Behind
Arty feat. Maty Noyes – Falling Down
Hour Two:
Migos – Bad and Boujee
Lucy Rose feat. The Staves – Floral Dresses
Joey Bada$$ – Land of the Free
All Tvvins – Book
Bantum feat. Loah – Take It
Rusangano Family – Kierkegaard
Todd Terje – Jungelknugen (Foutet Remix)
Syd – Shake ‘Em Off
Maggie Rogers – Dog Years
Sinkane – Telephone
Talos – Odyssey
Coucheron – Barely Floating