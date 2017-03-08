The Louise McSharry Show: 08/03/2017

Missed a song title from Louise’s show? Get them all here.

Hour One:

DJ Khaled – Shining

The XX – Dangerous

Kehlani – Get Like

London Grammar – Big Picture

Billie Eilish – Bellyache

Stormzy – Cold

The 1975 – By Your Side

Bad Sea – Tell Me (What I Mean)

Sylvan Esso – Die Young

Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean and Migos – Slide

Sampha – (No One Knows Me) Like the Piano

Portugal. The man – Feel it Still

Clean Cut Kid – Leaving You Behind

Arty feat. Maty Noyes – Falling Down

Hour Two:

Migos – Bad and Boujee

Lucy Rose feat. The Staves – Floral Dresses

Joey Bada$$ – Land of the Free

All Tvvins – Book

Bantum feat. Loah – Take It

Rusangano Family – Kierkegaard

Todd Terje – Jungelknugen (Foutet Remix)

Syd – Shake ‘Em Off

Maggie Rogers – Dog Years

Sinkane – Telephone

Talos – Odyssey

Coucheron – Barely Floating