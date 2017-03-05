Conor Behan: Sunday 6th March Playlist

Conor gives you his last ever evening playlist!

Hour 1

Dragonette – Darth Vader

Soulé – Good Life

Parcels – Gamesofluck

The Clockworks – Mazda

Odu – Feed Your Lies

Jax Jones – You Don’t Know Me feat. Raye

The xx – On Hold

MUNA – I Know A Place

Kolaj – Hitchhike

Ruth – Queen of the Con

Wallis Bird – Contro

Bantum – Feel Your Rhythm feat. Rusangano Family & Senita

Alex Newell – Keep It Moving

Bonzai – 2B

Hour 2

Beyoncé – Daddy Lessons

Nicki Minaj – Black Barbies

Mr Tophat – Trust Me feat. Robyn

Betty Who – Human Touch

Tinashe – Ghetto Boy

GTA – All Caught Up feat. Tinashe

Erika Jayne – Xxpen$ive

Shakira – Chantaje

Keke Palmer – Hands Free

Hare Squead – Long Way To Go

Erica Cody – Addicted

Lady Gaga – John Wayne

Geowulf – Saltwater