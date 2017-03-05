Conor Behan: Sunday 6th March Playlist
Conor gives you his last ever evening playlist!
Hour 1
Dragonette – Darth Vader
Soulé – Good Life
Parcels – Gamesofluck
The Clockworks – Mazda
Odu – Feed Your Lies
Jax Jones – You Don’t Know Me feat. Raye
The xx – On Hold
MUNA – I Know A Place
Kolaj – Hitchhike
Ruth – Queen of the Con
Wallis Bird – Contro
Bantum – Feel Your Rhythm feat. Rusangano Family & Senita
Alex Newell – Keep It Moving
Bonzai – 2B
Hour 2
Beyoncé – Daddy Lessons
Nicki Minaj – Black Barbies
Mr Tophat – Trust Me feat. Robyn
Betty Who – Human Touch
Tinashe – Ghetto Boy
GTA – All Caught Up feat. Tinashe
Erika Jayne – Xxpen$ive
Shakira – Chantaje
Keke Palmer – Hands Free
Hare Squead – Long Way To Go
Erica Cody – Addicted
Lady Gaga – John Wayne
Geowulf – Saltwater