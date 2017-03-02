They’re back with a new set and are getting ready to raise the roof on Dublin’s 3Arena and The Marquee Cork

Tickets €49.50 on Sales Friday March 3rd for Dublin’s 3Arena

Tickets €49.50 on Sale Thursday March 9th for Marquee Cork

This year 2FM The Sound of the Nation is taking this live 90’s experience across the country and will be back at Dublin’s 3Arena on Friday April 21st and will be tearing the roof off the tent at the Marquee Cork on Saturday June 17th. Standing alongside Jenny Greene will be Cork based singer Gemma Sugrue and conductor Gavin Murphy.