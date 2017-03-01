WATCH: IRISH FATHER & DAUGHTER APPEAR ON THE OSCARS! 😃

Lisa & Dad Tom were part of the tour that made it into the Oscars!

And we met them on the flight home! Seriously!

You know the way they say the world is a small place? Well this proves it more than EVER!

(Small world ➡ 🌍)

Last Sunday, The 89th Academy Awards, aka The Oscars, took place in Hollywood & part of the show saw 10 lucky Celeb-spotter tour bus members ushered out in front of an audience of millions and a few of the biggest movie stars in the world. No biggie.

(Look at those eyes ⬆)

What we didn’t realise at the time is that Aer-Lingus cabin crew member Lisa, on a 3 day stop-over, & her dad Tom were part of the lucky folk brought out! I know right!

Now, here’s where the world becomes a little smaller…

Our Stephen & JJ, who were in LA covering the Oscars for 2FM, just happened to be on the same bleedin’ flight home as Lisa, who was working on the flight and her absolute legend of a Dad!

Mind blown right!? 😮

Stephen caught up with Lisa & Tom, still struggling to process what had happened, just after landing in Dublin airport ❤ Have a look…