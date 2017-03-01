The Line Up For Longitude is HERE!

You will NOT be disappointed

THE WEEKND * MUMFORD & SONS

GENTLEMEN OF THE ROAD LONGITUDE TAKEOVER

SKEPTA * PICTURE THIS

CATFISH & THE BOTTLEMEN * JACK GARRATT

KAYTRANADA * GLASS ANIMALS * MAC MILLER

WILEY * KALEO * DUA LIPA * MILKY CHANCE

TOM MISCH (LIVE) * LOYLE CARNER * HER * RAYE

THE VERY BEST * JORJA SMITH * BAABA MAAL

LUCY ROSE * REX ORANGE COUNTRY

MARLAY PARK: 14 – 16 JULY

Longitude returns to Marlay Park this summer from Friday July 14th to Sunday July 16th. The first round of acts are as follows.

On Saturday 15th The Weeknd leads the line up!

Mumford & Sons will take to the main stage as Sunday night headliners. The Grammy Award winners will be bringing their Gentlemen of the Road Stopover to Marlay Park

The Friday 14th headliner will be announced next week.

Joining The Weeknd and Mumford & Sons are 2016 Mercury Prize winner Skepta, breakout stars of last year Picture This, Brit Award winners Catfish & The Bottlemen, UK singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jack Garratt, festival favourite Kaytranada returns to Longitude, Indie rockers Glass Animals, rap star Mac Miller, MC, producer and DJ Wiley, Icelandic rock band Kaleo, dream pop sensation Dua Lipa, German folk group Milky Chance, Tom Misch returns to Ireland following his sold out Workman’s Club show, London hip hop actLoyle Carner, French duo Her, solo singer Raye, Afro-Western group The Very Best, new soul star Jorja Smith Senegalese singer and guitarist Baaba Maal, folk musician Lucy Rose and teen prodigy Rex Orange County.

LONGITUDE 2017

Friday 14th July: TBA next week

Saturday 15th July: The Weeknd

Sunday 16th July: Mumford & Sons

Plus…

Skepta

Picture This

Catfish & The Bottlemen

Jack Garratt

Kaytranada

Glass Animals

Mac Miller

Wiley

Kaleo

Dua Lipa

Milky Chance

Tom Misch (Live)

Loyle Carner

Her

Raye

The Very Best

Jorja Smith

Baaba Maal

Lucy Rose

Rex Orange County

And many more to be announced

TICKET INFORMATION

Weekend tickets €189.50 / Two Day Tickets: €129.50 / Day tickets €69.50

All ticket prices are inclusive of booking fee

Subject to licence

Tickets available from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at www.ticketmaster.ie

Tickets On Sale 9am Friday 10th March