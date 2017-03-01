The Line Up For Longitude is HERE!
You will NOT be disappointed
THE WEEKND * MUMFORD & SONS
GENTLEMEN OF THE ROAD LONGITUDE TAKEOVER
SKEPTA * PICTURE THIS
CATFISH & THE BOTTLEMEN * JACK GARRATT
KAYTRANADA * GLASS ANIMALS * MAC MILLER
WILEY * KALEO * DUA LIPA * MILKY CHANCE
TOM MISCH (LIVE) * LOYLE CARNER * HER * RAYE
THE VERY BEST * JORJA SMITH * BAABA MAAL
LUCY ROSE * REX ORANGE COUNTRY
MARLAY PARK: 14 – 16 JULY
Longitude returns to Marlay Park this summer from Friday July 14th to Sunday July 16th. The first round of acts are as follows.
On Saturday 15th The Weeknd leads the line up!
Mumford & Sons will take to the main stage as Sunday night headliners. The Grammy Award winners will be bringing their Gentlemen of the Road Stopover to Marlay Park
The Friday 14th headliner will be announced next week.
Joining The Weeknd and Mumford & Sons are 2016 Mercury Prize winner Skepta, breakout stars of last year Picture This, Brit Award winners Catfish & The Bottlemen, UK singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jack Garratt, festival favourite Kaytranada returns to Longitude, Indie rockers Glass Animals, rap star Mac Miller, MC, producer and DJ Wiley, Icelandic rock band Kaleo, dream pop sensation Dua Lipa, German folk group Milky Chance, Tom Misch returns to Ireland following his sold out Workman’s Club show, London hip hop actLoyle Carner, French duo Her, solo singer Raye, Afro-Western group The Very Best, new soul star Jorja Smith Senegalese singer and guitarist Baaba Maal, folk musician Lucy Rose and teen prodigy Rex Orange County.
LONGITUDE 2017
Friday 14th July: TBA next week
Saturday 15th July: The Weeknd
Sunday 16th July: Mumford & Sons
Plus…
Skepta
Picture This
Catfish & The Bottlemen
Jack Garratt
Kaytranada
Glass Animals
Mac Miller
Wiley
Kaleo
Dua Lipa
Milky Chance
Tom Misch (Live)
Loyle Carner
Her
Raye
The Very Best
Jorja Smith
Baaba Maal
Lucy Rose
Rex Orange County
And many more to be announced
TICKET INFORMATION
Weekend tickets €189.50 / Two Day Tickets: €129.50 / Day tickets €69.50
All ticket prices are inclusive of booking fee
Subject to licence
Tickets available from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at www.ticketmaster.ie
Tickets On Sale 9am Friday 10th March