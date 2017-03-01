The First Wave of Longitude Acts has been Announced!

And mates, it is looking good.

Partners of Latitude and Longitude Festivals Gentlemen of the Road revealed the first acts this morning on Twitter!

We’re very excited to be taking over a day at @LatitudeFest and @LongitudeFest this Summer with a handpicked line-up! pic.twitter.com/XVH0x5ZiXL — GentlemenOfTheRoad (@gotrofficial) March 1, 2017

The first acts to be revealed to be playing Sunday 16th July include Mumford and Sons with Baaba Maal, Glass Animals, The Very Best, Jack Garratt and Lucy Rose.

The full line up is due later today so we’ll keep you posted!