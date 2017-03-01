The First Wave of Longitude Acts has been Announced!
And mates, it is looking good.
Partners of Latitude and Longitude Festivals Gentlemen of the Road revealed the first acts this morning on Twitter!
⬇ Check out the clip right here ⬇
We’re very excited to be taking over a day at @LatitudeFest and @LongitudeFest this Summer with a handpicked line-up! pic.twitter.com/XVH0x5ZiXL
— GentlemenOfTheRoad (@gotrofficial) March 1, 2017
The first acts to be revealed to be playing Sunday 16th July include Mumford and Sons with Baaba Maal, Glass Animals, The Very Best, Jack Garratt and Lucy Rose.
The full line up is due later today so we’ll keep you posted!
Longitude returns to Marlay Park from 14th-16th July! The first acts for #Longitude2017 will be announced on Wednesday, 1st March. pic.twitter.com/YafWyYtvWK
— Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) February 23, 2017