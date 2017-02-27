Conor Behan: Monday 27th February Playlist
New week and lots of new tunes!
Conor finishes up his run on evenings this week so he’s dipping back into his fave tunes from the last 6 months over the next few shows, expect some show favourites and some brand new tunes!
Hour 1
Blondie – Fun
Wallis Bird – Control
Bad Sea – Tell Me (What I Mean)
Blondage – FLF
Odu – Feed Your Lies
Boston Bun – Get Into It feat. Loreen
Diana Gordon – Woman
Hare Squead – Long Way To Go
Soulé – Good Life
Roisin O – Better This Way
Cashmere Cat – Love Incredible feat. Camilla Cabello
The Clockworks – Mazda
Sigrid – Don’t Kill My Vibe
Hercules & Love Affair – Controller
Hour 2
Jafaris – Love Dies
Bielfield – Dance Again feat. Courtney Act
Future – Selfish feat. Rihanna
Thundercat – Friend Zone
POWERS – Heavy
Alex Newell – Keep It Moving
Parcels – Gamesofluck
Cakes Da Killa – Up Out My Face feat. Peaches
Tinashe – Company
Britney Spears – Slumber Party feat. Tinashe
Anna Straker – Serious
Daithi – Falling For You
Ariana Grande – Everyday