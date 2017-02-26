Conor Behan: Sunday 26 February Playlist

End the week on the right musical note!

Liv Dawson – Searching

A Tribe Called Quest – We The People

Lana Del Rey – Love

REWS – Miss You In The Dark

Little Dragon – High

Fionn Regan – The Meetings of the Waters

Ralph – Tease

Bantum – Feel Your Rhythm feat. Rusangano Family & Senita

Maty Noyes – London

Super Silly – Not Ready To Leave

Katy Perry – Chained To The Rhythm

Muna – Crying on the Bathroom Floor

Ailbhe Reddy – Relent

Erica Cody – Addicted

Soulé – Good Life

Parson James – Sad Song

Blondie – Fun

Stormzy – Big For Your Boots

Salen – Heartbreak Diet

Mariah Carey – I Don’t feat. Y.G

London Grammar – Big Picture

Fickle Friends – Brooklyn

Heroes in Hiding – Hospital

Pumarosa – Dragonfly

The Klares – Gooie

The Clockworks – You Are The Problem

Bielfield – Dance Again feat. Courtney Act

Erika Jayne – Xxpen$ive

DJ Khaled – Shining feat. Beyoncé & Jay-Z