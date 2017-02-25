Dave Fanning | Talks California, George Best, Movies and more

Lots to talk about on today’s Dave Fanning Show

Today on the Dave Fanning Show Manchán Magan told us about the amazing places to go and see on a trip to Northern California

Graham Finlay Lecturer in Politics at UCD had a look at the World’s most powerful man; Vladimir Putin

Daniel Gordon Director of documentary George Best: All By Himself told Dave about the film and the man

And Paul Whitington had his weekly movie review, this week included Patriot’s Day and A Cure for Wellness

