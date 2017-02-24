Sound of the Nation

Tracy Clifford | Jafaris Studio 8 Session

Tracy Clifford | Jafaris Studio 8 Session

He absolutely blew us away.

Jafaris was in with Tracy Clifford for a very special Studio 8 Session and blew it out of the water.

⬇ Check out “Needed” and his cover of “Cold Water” right here ⬇

😍😍😍