Stephen caught up with Modern Family’s Ed O’Neill in LA & he LOVES the Healy Raes!

All round Hollywood legend Ed was full of chats when Stephen caught up with him at the Global Green Party, hosted by none other than Leo DiCaprio & Orlando Bloom in Hollywood. He spills the beans on the future of Modern Family, moving to Skibbereen & does his best Jackie Healy-Rae impression! 😂

Have a look 👀 ⬇