Flex Your Mussels with Bord Bia and Nicky & Jenny!

All this week we are flexing our mussels with Bord Bia – and we don’t mean your biceps and triceps; we mean shellfish!

Mussels are quick and easy to prepare and cook at home; they are also great value, delicious and best of all, they are a great source of quality protein and packed full of nutrients. For tips, videos and recipe inspiration, check out www.bordbia.ie/fish @bordbia on social and #FlexYourMussels.

We’re always talking about life hacks, but mussels, as it turns out, are a really great food hack! Instead of using a fork to eat a mussel, use a discarded shell to pinch and hold the mussel. Go on – try it!

We want to hear your top food hacks and the best of the day will win an IPad Mini! And not just that, you’ll then be in with a chance at the end of the week of winning a revamp of your kitchen worth €3,000!

Intrigued?.. try out this recipe

A really delicious and hearty

Mussels with Pak Choi and Beansprouts

This one pot dish is full of flavours and is really low in fat.

Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4

2kg mussels, prepared

1 tablesp. olive oil

1 clove garlic, crushed

8cm fresh ginger (40g) chopped finely

1 chilli, finely chopped

2 teasp. curry powder

150ml water

1 tablesp. lemon juice

4 scallions, thinly sliced

300g pak choi, stalks and stem roughly chopped

160g beansprouts

Freshly ground black pepper

To serve: Crusty bread

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the garlic, ginger and chilli and cook for a couple of minutes. Then stir in the curry powder and cook for another minute. Increase the heat and add in the water and lemon juice. Bring to the boil. Add the mussels and cover tightly. Allow the mussels to cook for 3-4 minutes, shaking the pan from time to time to ensure they cook evenly. Discard any that have not opened.

Stir through the scallions, pak choi and beansprouts. Cook for another couple of minutes, gently stirring, to allow the vegetables to cook. Taste and season with a little black pepper.

Ladle in bowls or soup plates and serve with crusty bread to soak up the juice.

Nutritional analysis per serving:

Energy: 347kcal

Protein: 22g

Carbohydrate: 47g

Fat: 6g

Iron: 6.6mg