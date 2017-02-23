Conor Behan: Thursday 23rd February Playlist
Need some new music? Look no further
Hour 1
Lost Kings – Quit You feat. Tinashe
Ralph – Tease
Jafaris – Love Dies
Lana Del Rey – Love
Mary J. Blige – U + Me (Love Lessons)
The Klares – Gooie
Pumarosa – Dragonfly
Sylk – Am I Alone
Rosie Carney – Awaken Me
Heroes in Hiding – Hospital
REWS – Miss You In The Dark
Cashmere Cat – Love Incredible feat. Camilla Cabello
Hour 2
Michelle Branch – Hopeless Romantic
Little Dragon – High
NAV – Some Way feat. The Weeknd
Barq – Bear
Dirty Projectors – Cool Your Heart feat. Dawn Richard
Hercules & Love Affair – Controller
Nick Jonas – Bom Bidi Bom feat. Nicki Minaj
Stormzy – Big For Your Boots
Sigrid – Don’t Kill My Vibe
Fickle Friends – Brooklyn
Syd – Body
Betty Who – Some Kinda Wonderful
Exiles – Autopilot
RuPaul – Rock It (To The Moon)
Erika Jayne – Xxpen$ive