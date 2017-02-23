Conor Behan: Thursday 23rd February Playlist

Need some new music? Look no further

Hour 1

Lost Kings – Quit You feat. Tinashe

Ralph – Tease

Jafaris – Love Dies

Lana Del Rey – Love

Mary J. Blige – U + Me (Love Lessons)

The Klares – Gooie

Pumarosa – Dragonfly

Sylk – Am I Alone

Rosie Carney – Awaken Me

Heroes in Hiding – Hospital

REWS – Miss You In The Dark

Cashmere Cat – Love Incredible feat. Camilla Cabello

Hour 2

Michelle Branch – Hopeless Romantic

Little Dragon – High

NAV – Some Way feat. The Weeknd

Barq – Bear

Dirty Projectors – Cool Your Heart feat. Dawn Richard

Hercules & Love Affair – Controller

Nick Jonas – Bom Bidi Bom feat. Nicki Minaj

Stormzy – Big For Your Boots

Sigrid – Don’t Kill My Vibe

Fickle Friends – Brooklyn

Syd – Body

Betty Who – Some Kinda Wonderful

Exiles – Autopilot

RuPaul – Rock It (To The Moon)

Erika Jayne – Xxpen$ive