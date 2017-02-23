Check Out The Young Irish Musician Supporting Ed Sheeran On Tour
He’s been tipped as one to watch
Irish singer songwriter Ryan McMullan has been picked to support Ed Sheeran on his upcoming tour!
Opening acts on my UK and Europe tour are @ryanmcmusic and @AnneMarieIAm. They are both fantastic, check them out, you won’t regret it
— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) February 22, 2017
The 25 year old from Portaferry in Co Down has been tipped as one to watch, but yesterday he got his biggest break when Ed Sheeran announced that he’s going to be one of the opening acts on his upcoming tour of Europe and the UK.
⬇ Check out one of Ryan’s early sessions right here ⬇