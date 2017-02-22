Conor Behan: Wednesday 22nd February Playlist
Mid-week tune inspiration!
Hour 1
Bon Iver – 8 Circle
Bantum – Take It feat. Loah
Elaine Mai – Enniscrone
Anne-Marie – Ciao Adios
ANOHNI – Paradise
Solange – Cranes in the Sky
A Tribe Called Quest – We The People
Skepta – Ladies Hit Squad
Michael Kiwanuka – Black Man In A White World
Le Boom – What We Do
Erica Cody – Addicted
Super Silly – Not Ready To Leave
Katie Kim – Ghosts
Hour 2
Rusangano Family – Soul Food
Bielfield – Dance Again feat. Courtney Act
Drake – Fake Love
Thundercat – Friend Zone
The XX – Say Something Loving
Ariana Grande – Everyday feat. Future
Cashmere Cat feat. Camilla Cabello – Love Incredible
Julia Michaels – Issues
Lana Del Rey – Love
Sigrid – Don’t Kill My Vibe
Parson James – Sad Song
RuPaul – Rock It (To The Moon)
Lady Gaga – John Wayne
Erika Jayne – Xxpen$ive