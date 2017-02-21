Sound of the Nation

*WATCH* Katy Perry’s Brand New Video for Chained To The Rhythm!

*WATCH* Katy Perry’s Brand New Video for Chained To The Rhythm!

SO shiny!

We’ve been banging out Katy’s new tune, Chained to the Rhythm, and now the video is here!

Katy tweeted earlier to announce that her brand new video had landed

It’s EVERYTHING we expected… ⬇ Check it out in full right here ⬇