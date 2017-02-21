WATCH* Katy Perry’s Brand New Video for Chained To The Rhythm!

WELCOME TO 🎢🎡🎠OBLIVIA🎠🎢🎡 WHERE EVERYTHING IS ALWAYS ROSY: https://t.co/X1vMe9s3zS Directed by Mathew Cullen FT @SkipMarley #CTTRVIDEO 🥀 pic.twitter.com/E6pJ0IztME

— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 21, 2017