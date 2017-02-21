*WATCH* Katy Perry’s Brand New Video for Chained To The Rhythm!
SO shiny!
We’ve been banging out Katy’s new tune, Chained to the Rhythm, and now the video is here!
Katy tweeted earlier to announce that her brand new video had landed
WELCOME TO 🎢🎡🎠OBLIVIA🎠🎢🎡 WHERE EVERYTHING IS ALWAYS ROSY: https://t.co/X1vMe9s3zS Directed by Mathew Cullen FT @SkipMarley #CTTRVIDEO 🥀 pic.twitter.com/E6pJ0IztME
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 21, 2017
It’s EVERYTHING we expected… ⬇ Check it out in full right here ⬇