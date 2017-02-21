Conor Behan: Tuesday 21 February Playlist
The only tunes you’ll need this Tuesday
Hour 1
Ailbhe Reddy – Relent
Rews – Miss You In The Dark
Lana Del Rey – Love
Katie Laffan – Trophy
Super Silly – Not Ready To Leave
Soulé – Good Life
Erica Cody – Addicted
Katy Perry – Chained To The Rhythm
Jafaris – Love Dies
Lisa Hannigan – Undertow
Mariah Carey – I Don’t
DJ Khaled – Shining feat. Beyoncé & Jay-Z
Hour 2
Sylk – Am I Alone
Salen – Heartbreak Diet
Ralph – Tease
Drake – Fake Love
Fionn Regan – The Meetings of the Waters
Little Dragon – High
Tinashe – Company
RuPaul – Rock It (To The Moon)
Maty Noyes – London
Stormzy – Big For Your Boots
Liv Dawson – Searching
Ann-Marie – Ciao Adios
Muna – Crying on the Bathroom Floor
Goldfrapp – Anymore