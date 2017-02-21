Conor Behan: Tuesday 21 February Playlist

The only tunes you’ll need this Tuesday

Hour 1

Ailbhe Reddy – Relent

Rews – Miss You In The Dark

Lana Del Rey – Love

Katie Laffan – Trophy

Super Silly – Not Ready To Leave

Soulé – Good Life

Erica Cody – Addicted

Katy Perry – Chained To The Rhythm

Jafaris – Love Dies

Lisa Hannigan – Undertow

Mariah Carey – I Don’t

DJ Khaled – Shining feat. Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Hour 2

Sylk – Am I Alone

Salen – Heartbreak Diet

Ralph – Tease

Drake – Fake Love

Fionn Regan – The Meetings of the Waters

Little Dragon – High

Tinashe – Company

RuPaul – Rock It (To The Moon)

Maty Noyes – London

Stormzy – Big For Your Boots

Liv Dawson – Searching

Ann-Marie – Ciao Adios

Muna – Crying on the Bathroom Floor

Goldfrapp – Anymore