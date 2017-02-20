Flex Your Mussles with Nicky and Jenny

All this week we are flexing our mussles with Bord Bia – and we don’t mean your biceps and triceps; we mean shellfish!

Mussels are quick and easy to prepare and cook at home; they are also great value, delicious and best of all, they are a great source of quality protein and packed full of nutrients. For tips, videos and recipe inspiration, check out www.bordbia.ie/fish @bordbia on social and #FlexYourMussels.

We’re always talking about life hacks, but mussels, as it turns out, are a really great food hack! Instead of using a fork to eat a mussel, use a discarded shell to pinch and hold the mussel. Go on – try it!

We want to hear your top food hacks and the best of the day will win an IPad Mini! And not just that, you’ll then be in with a chance at the end of the week of winning a revamp of your kitchen worth €3,000!

Intrigued?.. try out this recipe

Serves 2 as a starter, one as a main course.

Time: 10 minutes

1kg mussels, prepared

A knob of butter

1 shallot, finely chopped

1 clove of garlic, peeled and crushed

60mls white wine

Chopped parsley, to serve

Set a large saucepan over a medium heat. Melt the butter. Add the chopped shallot and garlic and cook for a couple of minutes. They should soften but not brown. Add the wine and mussels, turn the heat up to high and cover tightly with a lid. Allow the mussels to cook for 3-4 minutes, shaking the pan from time to time to ensure they cook evenly. Discard any that have not opened.

Remove the pan from the heat to stop the mussels cooking any further. Sprinkle with chopped parsley, then spoon them into warmed bowls and pour over the pan juices.

Serve with lots of crusty bread.

Nutritional Analysis per serving:

Energy: 424kcal

Protein: 20g

Carbohydrate: 47g

Fat: 15g

Iron: 6.47mg