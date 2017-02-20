Win a chance to mingle with the stars with Kong and 2fm!

All Hail the King!

KONG: SKULL ISLAND sees the epic return of, Kong, in a Movie that delivers colossal thrills. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Oscar-winner Brie Larson, and John C. Reilly

Warner Bros Pictures and 2FM want you to attend a Super Early Screening in Leicester Square on February 28th, be among the first in the world to see this blockbuster ahead of it’s release on March 9th!

The producers of Godzilla reimagine the origins of one the most powerful monster myths of all in Kong: Skull Island, from Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures and Tencent Pictures.

This compelling, original adventure from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings of Summer) tells the story of a diverse team of scientists, soldiers and adventurers uniting to explore a mythical uncharted island in the Pacific, as dangerous as it is beautiful. Cut off from everything they know, the team ventures into the domain of the mighty Kong, igniting the ultimate battle between man and nature. As their mission of discovery becomes one of survival, they must fight to escape a primal Eden in which humanity does not belong.

In 2017, all hail the King.

Kong: Skull Island stars Tom Hiddleston (The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World), Samuel L. Jackson (Oscar nominee for Pulp Fiction, Avengers: Age of Ultron), John Goodman (Transformers: Age of Extinction, Argo), Oscar winner Brie Larson (Room, Trainwreck), Jing Tian (Police Story: Lockdown), Toby Kebbell (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), John Ortiz (Steve Jobs), Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton), Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), Shea Whigham (The Wolf of Wall Street), Thomas Mann (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), with Terry Notary (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) and John C. Reilly (Guardians of the Galaxy, Oscar nominee for Chicago).

Vogt-Roberts directed the film from a screenplay by Dan Gilroy and Max Borenstein and Derek Connolly, story by John Gatins. Kong: Skull Island is produced by Thomas Tull, Mary Parent, Jon Jashni and Alex Garcia. The executive producers are Eric McLeod and Edward Cheng.

To fully immerse audiences in the mysterious Skull Island, director Jordan Vogt-Roberts and his cast and filmmaking team filmed across three continents over six months, capturing its primordial landscapes on Oahu, Hawaii – where filming commenced– on Australia’s Gold Coast, and finally in Vietnam, where filming took place across multiple locations, some of which have never before been seen on film.

Warner Bros. Pictures/Legendary Pictures and Tencent Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, a Jordan Vogt-Roberts Film, Kong: Skull Island.

KONG: SKULL ISLAND, Cert 12A, conquers cinemas on the 9th of March 2017

