DAVE FANNING | DOCTOR WHO, CHILD ACTORS AND MORE

Today on The Dave Fanning Show author Emily Esfahani Smith told us how we should all stop constantly searching for happiness and instead look for a bit of meaning in our lives. Emily’s new book is called ‘The Power of Meaning’

‘Whovian’ Dr Harvey O’Brien from UCD had a chat about the contenders for the next Doctor Who and the success of the character throughout the years

And Brian Reddin looked at some of the best child actors over the years from Judy Garland to Jacob Tremblay

