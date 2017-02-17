Wanna perform LIVE in Soll, Austria?
And if you can ski or snowboard, that would be a bonus.
We want the best skiing musician in Ireland to perform LIVE in Soll, Austria on 11th & 12th March!
Stay tuned this weekend to Rick O’Shea on how to win!
If you’re picked, you’ll be singing for Ski Week, in some of Soll’s best après ski bars!
⬇ HOW TO ENTER ⬇
Email a video or link of you performing to rick@rte.ie
Closing date is Sunday 26th February at 6pm.
Winner will be announced live on air Saturday 4th March.
Terms and Conditions for Winner of Soll Prize:
- Musician winner and partner/fellow musician to be free to travel out on Friday 10th March Dublin Munich, and return Munich Dublin on Monday 13th 2017
- All accommodation and half board – breakfast and dinner, will be provided for Musician and partner/fellow musician. There will be a 20kg luggage allowance check-in, plus a 10kg luggage allowance on board. Permission can be sought for instrument.
- All transfers will be provided for, to and from airport to resort. Accommodation provided will be sharing.
- If Musician is a skier – every effort will be made to accommodate this, within the confines of gig commitments.
- Musician must be available on said travel dates.
- Musician must agree to allow pictures and video of his/her interviews/performances by RTE/2FM, The Soll/Wilder Kaiser Tourist Board and their agents.
- Musician must clear any PR with said organisations and agents – and must be ethical in what is used in terms of behaviour and language when associated with said organisations.
- Musician will be required to perform 2 x 1 hour gigs – on Saturday 11th March and Sunday 12th March, with venue and time to be confirmed by Soll/Wilder Kaiser tourist board.
- Musician may be required to perform live on air, subject to the discretion of 2FM.
- Musician and partners must have their own travel insurance to cover this trip. If taking part in snow activities, musician and partner’s insurance must cover winter sports activity.