Wanna perform LIVE in Soll, Austria?

And if you can ski or snowboard, that would be a bonus.

We want the best skiing musician in Ireland to perform LIVE in Soll, Austria on 11th & 12th March!

Stay tuned this weekend to Rick O’Shea on how to win!

If you’re picked, you’ll be singing for Ski Week, in some of Soll’s best après ski bars!

⬇ HOW TO ENTER ⬇

Email a video or link of you performing to rick@rte.ie

Closing date is Sunday 26th February at 6pm.

Winner will be announced live on air Saturday 4th March.

Terms and Conditions for Winner of Soll Prize: