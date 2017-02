No surprise here! He performed live on Eoghan’s Show and blew us away!

Fresh off the back of his chart topping single “September Song” JP. Cooper will headline Dublin’s main room at The Academy, due to phenomenal demand on May 31st. Tickets are available now from Ticketmaster. Tickets €16.00 inclusive of booking fee, available now. **Purchased tickets remain valid for new venue**

⬇Check out his live version of “September Song” right here⬇