WATCH* Rubberbandits New Track Donald In The Distance Right Here

Blindboy gave Chris & Ciara the world exclusive last night

Rubberbandits have kicked off 2017 in serious style.

Not only does their track “Dad’s Best Friend” feature on the T2: Trainspotting soundtrack, last night they surprised us all by releasing their first new music in three years.

‘Donald in the Distance’ got its first radio airplay exclusively on Chris and Ciara last night and the video has been released on Rubberbandits’ social media channels this morning.

