*WATCH* The Teaser Trailer for The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Right here!

Season 3 drops on Netflix on May 19th!

All you Tina Fey fans, get ready for May 19. Because that’s when The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 3 is hitting Netflix!

The announcement teaser dropped today and shows Titus going full Beyoncé in all his Hold Up glory!

⬇ Check out the trailer right here ⬇

The first two seasons have been critically acclaimed, and so there’s optimism surrounding the new batch of episodes.

WE ARE READY!