*WATCH* The Teaser Trailer for The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Right here!
Season 3 drops on Netflix on May 19th!
All you Tina Fey fans, get ready for May 19. Because that’s when The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 3 is hitting Netflix!
The announcement teaser dropped today and shows Titus going full Beyoncé in all his Hold Up glory!
⬇ Check out the trailer right here ⬇
The first two seasons have been critically acclaimed, and so there’s optimism surrounding the new batch of episodes.
WE ARE READY!