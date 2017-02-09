Conor Behan: Thursday 9th February Playlist
The week is nearly over but the tunes are all here!
Ailbhe Reddy – Relent
Future Islands – Ran
Lost Kings – Quit You feat. Tinashe
Snakehips – Don’t Leave feat. MO
Betty Who – Some Kind of Wonderful
The xx – Say Something Loving
Katie Kim – Ghosts
Saint Sister – Tin Man
Migos – Bad & Boujee
Ace Tee – Bist Du Down?
Julia Michaels – Issues
NC Grey – Choose Me
RuPaul – Rock It (To The Moon)
Tal – Slow Down The Flow
Le Boom – What We Do
Soulé – Love No More
Super Silly – No Pressure
Rosie Carney – Awake Me
Lisa Hannigan – Undertow
Parcels – Gamesofluck
Alex Newell – Keep It Moving
Skott – Glitter and Gloss
Ruth – Queen of the Con
Kolaj – Hitchhike
G.R.L. – Are We Good?
Austra – Future Politics
Goldfrapp – Anymore
Sofi Tukker – Johny