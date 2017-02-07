Conor Behan: Tuesday 7th February Playlist
Tuesday tunes by the bucketload!
Hour 1
Blondie – Fun
Urban Cone – Old School
Bad Sea – Solid Air
Future Islands – Ran
RuPaul – Rock It (To The Moon)
Lady Gaga – A-Yo
Tebi Rex- Everything You Say Is A Poem
Mariah Carey – I Don’t feat. Y.G.
Saint Sister – Tin Man
Noah Cyrus – Make Me Cry
Fionn Regan – The Meetings of the Waters
Fangclub – Follow
AE Mak – I Can Feel It In My Bones
Hour 2
Joe Chester – Juliette Walking In The Rain
MUNA – Crying on The Bathroom Floor
Shakira – Chantaje feat. Maluma
Liv Dawson – Searching
Lost Kings – Quit You feat. Tinashe
Bantum – Feel Your Rhythm
Stormzy – Big For Your Boots
Tkay Maidza – Simulation
Missy Elliot – I’m Better
Betty Who – Some Kinda Wonderful
KLP – Back in the Room
Faune – Waiting
M.K. – My Love 4 U feat. A*M*E