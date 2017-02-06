Conor Behan: Monday 6th February Playlist

Tunes galore, get the full list here!

Hour 1

The Shins – Name For You

Exiles – Autopilot

Brooke Candy – Living Out Loud feat. Sia

The Clockworks – You Are The Problem

James Vincent McMorrow – Rising Water

Overhead the Albatross – Indie Rose

Soulé – Good Life

Saint Sister – Tin Man

Lady Gaga – Dancin’ In Circles

Noah Cyrus – Make Me (Cry) feat. Labrinth

Tei Shi – Keep Running

Aine Cahill – Plastic

Hour 2

Yasutaka Nakata – Crazy Crazy feat. Charli XCX & Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

Sinkane – Telephone

Ailbhe Reddy – Relent

Katie Kim – Ghosts

Blondie – Fun

Sampha – (No One Knows Me) Like The Piano

London Grammar – Big Picture

Rejjie Snow – Crooked Cops

Heroes In Hiding – Hospital

Hare Squead – Loco

Syd – Body

Kehlani – Undercover

RuPaul – Rock It (To The Moon)

Tinashe – Company