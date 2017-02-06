Conor Behan: Monday 6th February Playlist
Tunes galore, get the full list here!
Hour 1
The Shins – Name For You
Exiles – Autopilot
Brooke Candy – Living Out Loud feat. Sia
The Clockworks – You Are The Problem
James Vincent McMorrow – Rising Water
Overhead the Albatross – Indie Rose
Soulé – Good Life
Saint Sister – Tin Man
Lady Gaga – Dancin’ In Circles
Noah Cyrus – Make Me (Cry) feat. Labrinth
Tei Shi – Keep Running
Aine Cahill – Plastic
Hour 2
Yasutaka Nakata – Crazy Crazy feat. Charli XCX & Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
Sinkane – Telephone
Ailbhe Reddy – Relent
Katie Kim – Ghosts
Blondie – Fun
Sampha – (No One Knows Me) Like The Piano
London Grammar – Big Picture
Rejjie Snow – Crooked Cops
Heroes In Hiding – Hospital
Hare Squead – Loco
Syd – Body
Kehlani – Undercover
RuPaul – Rock It (To The Moon)
Tinashe – Company