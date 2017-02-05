Conor Behan: Sunday 4th January Playlist
Missed a song name tonight? Get the full list here!
Faune – Waiting
Fangclub – Dreamcatcher
Blondie – Fun
Bantum – Feel It Out
More Than Machines – Youth
Saint Sister – Tin Man
Soulé – Love No More
Beyoncé – Daddy Lessons feat. The Dixie Chicks
Katie Kim – Ghosts
Parcels – Gamesofluck
Future Islands – Ran
London Grammar – Rooting For You
Ty.Ni – Fighter
Jens Lekman – What’s That Perfume That You Wear
Wiley – Speakerbox
Maggie Rogers – On + Off
Lisa Hannigan – Snow
Keke Palmer – Hands Free
Missy Elliott – I’m Better feat. Lamb
Skott – Glitter and Gloss
Sofi Tukker- Johny
Goldfrapp – Anymore
Urban Cone – Old School
POWERS – Dance
Mags Duvall – Pink Cadillac
Julia Michaels – Issues
Noah Cyrus – Make Me (Cry) feat. Labrinth
Ruth – Queen of the Con