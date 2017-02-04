Dave on Fashion, Other Voices, Movies and Psychoanalytics! ……

Check out the best of Saturday’s Dave Fanning Show Here

Author and Fashion Journalist Annmarie O’Connor gave us some tips on Spring/Summer Fashion Trends

Stephen O’Leary is Managing Director of Olytico and he explained the phenomenon of psychoanalytics. How social media and smart phones are helping politicians like Trump win elections

Other Voices is back! Philip King told us how a simple idea of bringing musicians to Dingle in December transformed into a big music event

Ever wondered why sometimes the real world can seem so tricky? Well maybe it’s because we need to be taught some basic life skills. That’s why Rachel Weinstein has set-up The Adulting School in Maine

And Paul Whitington gave us his weekly movie review, this week Loving, Gold and Resident Evil: Final Chapter

You can listen back to the Podcasts Here