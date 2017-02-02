Conor Behan: Thursday 2nd February Playlist

A jam packed show tonight! Catch the playlist here

Hour 1

Tei-Shi – Keep Running

Hare Squead – If I Ask

London Grammar – Big Picture

Goldfrapp – Anymore

Loyle Carner – Isle of Arran

Post Malone – Deja Vu feat. Justin Bieber

Fangclub – Dreamcatcher (Live at Studio 8)

Fangclub – Follow (Live at Studio 8)

Wolves of Youth – Say Something

Skott – Glitter and Gloss

Sinkane – Telephone

Declan McKenna – Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home

Hour 2

Sampha – (No Noe Knows Me) Like The Piano

Lisa Hannigan – Undertow

Overhead the Albatross – Indie Rose

Le Boom – What We Do

Tom Tripp – Aurelia

Nelly Furtado – Cold Hard Truth

Kehlani – Undercover

Kehlani – Distraction

Ty.Ni – Fighter

Harlea – You Don’t Get It

Tinashe – Company

Syd – Body

Shift K3y – No Question feat. Ryan Ashley & MNEK

Dragonette – Darth Vader