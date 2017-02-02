Conor Behan: Thursday 2nd February Playlist
A jam packed show tonight! Catch the playlist here
Hour 1
Tei-Shi – Keep Running
Hare Squead – If I Ask
London Grammar – Big Picture
Goldfrapp – Anymore
Loyle Carner – Isle of Arran
Post Malone – Deja Vu feat. Justin Bieber
Fangclub – Dreamcatcher (Live at Studio 8)
Fangclub – Follow (Live at Studio 8)
Wolves of Youth – Say Something
Skott – Glitter and Gloss
Sinkane – Telephone
Declan McKenna – Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home
Hour 2
Sampha – (No Noe Knows Me) Like The Piano
Lisa Hannigan – Undertow
Overhead the Albatross – Indie Rose
Le Boom – What We Do
Tom Tripp – Aurelia
Nelly Furtado – Cold Hard Truth
Kehlani – Undercover
Kehlani – Distraction
Ty.Ni – Fighter
Harlea – You Don’t Get It
Tinashe – Company
Syd – Body
Shift K3y – No Question feat. Ryan Ashley & MNEK
Dragonette – Darth Vader