Conor Behan: Wednesday 1st February Playlist
A special show of Irish acts and live music!
Today we celebrated the RTE Choice Music Prize Song of the Year nominations! You can check out the full list and vote for your fave here.
All Tvvins – Book
Wallis Bird – Control
The Clockworks – You Are The Problem
Exiles – Autopilot
Heroes in Hiding live set:
(1) Hospital
(2) Beer
Hare Squead – If I Ask
Fangclub – Dreamcatcher
AE Mak – I Can Feel It In My Bones
Raglans live set:
(1) House Where I Was Born
(2) Who Knows
Imelda May – Call Me
Ailbhe Reddy – Relent
Bantum live set:
(1) Feel It Out
(2) Take It
Super Silly – No Pressure
The Klares – Gooie
Proper Micro NV – Flaws
We Cut Corners live set:
(1) Reluctant Recluse
(2) Of Whatever
Katie Laffan – Trophy
Tin Man – Saint Sister
Faune – Waiting