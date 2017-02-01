Conor Behan: Wednesday 1st February Playlist

A special show of Irish acts and live music!

Today we celebrated the RTE Choice Music Prize Song of the Year nominations! You can check out the full list and vote for your fave here.

All Tvvins – Book

Wallis Bird – Control

The Clockworks – You Are The Problem

Exiles – Autopilot

Heroes in Hiding live set:

(1) Hospital

(2) Beer

Hare Squead – If I Ask

Fangclub – Dreamcatcher

AE Mak – I Can Feel It In My Bones

Raglans live set:

(1) House Where I Was Born

(2) Who Knows

Imelda May – Call Me

Ailbhe Reddy – Relent

Bantum live set:

(1) Feel It Out

(2) Take It

Super Silly – No Pressure

The Klares – Gooie

Proper Micro NV – Flaws

We Cut Corners live set:

(1) Reluctant Recluse

(2) Of Whatever

Katie Laffan – Trophy

Tin Man – Saint Sister

Faune – Waiting