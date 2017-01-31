Conor Behan: Tuesday 31st January Playlist

Check out every song on the show tonight!

Hour 1

Harlea – You Don’t Get It

Ace Tee – Bist Du Down?

Switzerland – Starting Out

Emer Maguire – Belfast

Tei Shi – Keep Running

Tal – Slow Down the Flow

Kehlani – Advice

Joe Chester – Juliette Walking In The Rain

More Than Machines – Youth

Columbia Mills – Battles

Tebi Rex – Everything You Say Is A Poem

We Cut Corners – Oh

Loyle Carner – Isle of Arran

Hour 2

MK – My Love For You feat. A*M*E

Mags Duvall – Pink Cadillac

Young Fathers – Only God Knows

Tinie Tempah – Text From Your Ex feat. Tinashe

Wiley – Speakerbox

Stefflon Don – Real Ting

Aine Cahill – Plastic

Rejjie Snow – Crooked Cops

NC Grey – Choose Me

Missy Elliott – I’m Better feat. Lamb

Migos – Bad and Boujee

Shakira – Chantaje feat. Maluma

POWERS – Dance