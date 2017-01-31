Conor Behan: Tuesday 31st January Playlist
Check out every song on the show tonight!
Hour 1
Harlea – You Don’t Get It
Ace Tee – Bist Du Down?
Switzerland – Starting Out
Emer Maguire – Belfast
Tei Shi – Keep Running
Tal – Slow Down the Flow
Kehlani – Advice
Joe Chester – Juliette Walking In The Rain
More Than Machines – Youth
Columbia Mills – Battles
Tebi Rex – Everything You Say Is A Poem
We Cut Corners – Oh
Loyle Carner – Isle of Arran
Hour 2
MK – My Love For You feat. A*M*E
Mags Duvall – Pink Cadillac
Young Fathers – Only God Knows
Tinie Tempah – Text From Your Ex feat. Tinashe
Wiley – Speakerbox
Stefflon Don – Real Ting
Aine Cahill – Plastic
Rejjie Snow – Crooked Cops
NC Grey – Choose Me
Missy Elliott – I’m Better feat. Lamb
Migos – Bad and Boujee
Shakira – Chantaje feat. Maluma
POWERS – Dance