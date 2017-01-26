First Dates Kayleigh Is A Total Lol
“I’m definitely gonna be that woman who ends up with loads of dogs. And I’m ok with that.”
Kayleigh from Clonsilla joined Nicky and Jenny ahead of appearing in tonight’s episode of First Dates Ireland!
She was GAS and we would all marry her right now.
⬇ Check out her chat with Nicky and Jenny right here ⬇
“I’m definitely gonna be that woman that just ends up with loads of dogs. And I’m ok with that.”
Catch the GAS Kayleigh on #FirstDatesIRL! pic.twitter.com/stIzPEvbPb
— RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) January 26, 2017