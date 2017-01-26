First Dates Kayleigh Is A Total Lol

Kayleigh from Clonsilla joined Nicky and Jenny ahead of appearing in tonight’s episode of First Dates Ireland!

“I’m definitely gonna be that woman that just ends up with loads of dogs. And I’m ok with that.”

Catch the GAS Kayleigh on #FirstDatesIRL! pic.twitter.com/stIzPEvbPb

— RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) January 26, 2017