Conor Behan: Thursday 26th January Playlist

Tonight we played Aussie faves for Australia Day plus PLENTY of other tunes

Hour 1

Parcels – Gamesofluck

Tkay Maidza – Simulation

Katie Laffan – Trophy

Raglans – True North

We Cut Corners – Oh

Rusangano Family – Soul Food

Goldfrapp – Anymore

Empire of the Sun – High and Low

Flume – Say It feat. Tove Lo

Pon Cho – Frozen feat. Paige IV

KOLAJ – Hitchike

Harlea – You Don’t Get It

Daithi – Falling For You feat. Sinead White

Hour 2

NC Grey – Choose Me

Dua Lipa – Thinking ‘Bout You

Fangclub – Dreamcatcher

Super Silly – No Pressure

Katie Kim – Ghost

Overhead the Albatross – Indie Rose

Joe Goddard – Lose Your Love

Elkka – Try

Nicki Minaj – Black Barbies

Geowulf – Don’t Talk About You

Havana Brown – Like Lightning

Betty Who – Human Touch

Britney Spears – Slumber Party feat. Tinashe