Conor Behan: Thursday 26th January Playlist
Tonight we played Aussie faves for Australia Day plus PLENTY of other tunes
Hour 1
Parcels – Gamesofluck
Tkay Maidza – Simulation
Katie Laffan – Trophy
Raglans – True North
We Cut Corners – Oh
Rusangano Family – Soul Food
Goldfrapp – Anymore
Empire of the Sun – High and Low
Flume – Say It feat. Tove Lo
Pon Cho – Frozen feat. Paige IV
KOLAJ – Hitchike
Harlea – You Don’t Get It
Daithi – Falling For You feat. Sinead White
Hour 2
NC Grey – Choose Me
Dua Lipa – Thinking ‘Bout You
Fangclub – Dreamcatcher
Super Silly – No Pressure
Katie Kim – Ghost
Overhead the Albatross – Indie Rose
Joe Goddard – Lose Your Love
Elkka – Try
Nicki Minaj – Black Barbies
Geowulf – Don’t Talk About You
Havana Brown – Like Lightning
Betty Who – Human Touch
Britney Spears – Slumber Party feat. Tinashe