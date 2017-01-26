BREAKING: ED SHEERAN ANNOUNCES IRISH GIGS!
The beaut Ed Sheeran is to play Dublin’s 3Arena in April! ❤
Our Lottie just told the nation the our fave Ed Sheeran is to play Dublin’s 3Arena THIS April!
Wednesday April 12th & Thursday April13th are the magic dates with tickets going on sale NEXT Thursday, February 2nd!
