Conor Behan: Wednesday 25th January Playlist
Missed a song title tonight? Catch them all here!
Hour 1
Arcade Fire – I Give You Power feat. Mavis Staples
Bad Sea – Solid Air
Tom Tripp – Aurelia
Julia Michaels – Issues
Ódú – Different
Joe Chester – Juliette Walking In The Rain
KLP – Back in the Room
Milck – Quiet
James Vincent McMorrow – Rising Water
Bantum – Take It
The Burma – Love Fades
Noah Cyrus – Make Me Cry feat. Labrinth
Ailbhe Reddy – Relent
Hour 2
Sleigh Bells – I Can Only Stare
Tal – The Flow
Marlene Enright – 1,2,3
Lisa Hannigan – Fall
Wallis Bird – Control
Rejjie Snow – Crooked Cops
Tinie Tempah – Text From My Ex feat. Tinashe
Stefflon Don – Real Ting
Declan McKenna – Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home
Loyle Carner – Isle of Arran
Geowulf – Don’t Talk About You
Anna Straker – Serious
POWERS – Dance
Ekkah – Can’t Give It Up
Ace Tee – Bist Du Down?