Conor Behan: Wednesday 25th January Playlist

Missed a song title tonight? Catch them all here!

Hour 1

Arcade Fire – I Give You Power feat. Mavis Staples

Bad Sea – Solid Air

Tom Tripp – Aurelia

Julia Michaels – Issues

Ódú – Different

Joe Chester – Juliette Walking In The Rain

KLP – Back in the Room

Milck – Quiet

James Vincent McMorrow – Rising Water

Bantum – Take It

The Burma – Love Fades

Noah Cyrus – Make Me Cry feat. Labrinth

Ailbhe Reddy – Relent

Hour 2

Sleigh Bells – I Can Only Stare

Tal – The Flow

Marlene Enright – 1,2,3

Lisa Hannigan – Fall

Wallis Bird – Control

Rejjie Snow – Crooked Cops

Tinie Tempah – Text From My Ex feat. Tinashe

Stefflon Don – Real Ting

Declan McKenna – Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home

Loyle Carner – Isle of Arran

Geowulf – Don’t Talk About You

Anna Straker – Serious

POWERS – Dance

Ekkah – Can’t Give It Up

Ace Tee – Bist Du Down?