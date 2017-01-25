ANNOUNCED* RTÉ Choice Music Prize Live Event Line-up

Lottie announced the first wave of acts this morning

On Breakfast Republic this morning, Lottie announced the first wave of acts lined up to play the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Live Event!

All Tvvins | Bantum | Wallis Bird | Katie Kim | Overhead, The Albatross | Rusangano Family and We Cut Corners.

Tickets for the Choice Music Prize live event are available at all Ticketmaster outlets priced €26.50 including booking fee.

The Irish Album of the Year 2016 shortlist can be listened to in full right HERE

The winning album will be announced at the live event on Thursday 9th March. As part of the new partnership with RTÉ, the event will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2fm in a special four-hour extended programme from 7-11pm and on RTÉ2 as part of a special RTÉ Choice Music Prize TV programme, approximately one week later.

The winning act will receive €10,000, a prize fund which has been provided by The Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and The Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA). All of the shortlisted acts will receive a specially commissioned award.

The shortlist for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize – Irish Song of The Year 2016 will be announced on Wednesday 1st February, 2017 on Tracy Clifford. A Special event featuring exclusive performances from Song of the Year nominees will be held that evening in Dublin’s Workman’s Club.

