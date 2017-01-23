Conor Behan: Monday 23rd January Playlist
The full list for the show tonight is here!
Hour 1
Dragonette – Darth Vader
Switzerland – Starting Out
Goldfrapp – Anymore
Banks – Trainwreck
Elkka – Try
Star Slinger – Slow Love feat. James Vincent McMorrow
MILCK – Quiet
Lisa Hannigan – Snow
We Cut Corners – Middle Kids
Arcade Fire – I Give You Power feat. Mavis Staples
StéLouse – Lovers
MUNA – I Know A Place
Hour 2
Dua Lipa – Thinking ‘Bout You
Keke Palmer – Hands Free
Hare Squead – Herside Story
Jojo – FAB feat. Remy Ma
Noah Cyrus – Make Me (Cry) feat. Labrinth
Sleigh Bells – I Can Only Stare
Tinie Tempah – Text From Your Ex. feat. Tinashe
Bad Sea – Solid Air
Faune – Waiting
Sinkane – Telephone
Bonobo – No Reason feat. Nick Murphy
The Temps – Starts All Over
Ailbhe Reddy – Relent
Diana Gordon -Woman