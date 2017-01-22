Conor Behan: Sunday 22nd January Playlist

Catch what Conor played on his show tonight!

Hour 1

Declan McKenna – The Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home

Bad Sea – Solid Air

Joe Chester – Juliette Walking In The Rain

Sampha – (No Knows Me) Like The Piano

Migos – Bad and Boujee

Emer Maguire – Belfast

NC Grey – Choose Me

Ace Tee – Bist Du Down?

Mags Duval – Pink Cadillac

Le Boom – What We Do

SOHN – Hard Liquor

Austra – Future Politics

Skott – Lack of Emotion

Sinkane – Telephone

Hour 2

The Shins – Name For You

Lisa Hannigan – Snow

Wallis Bird – Control

Ódú – Different

Slotface – Empire Records

Alex Newell – Keep It Moving

Katie Kim – Salt

Overhead the Albatross – Indie Rose

The xx – On Hold

Betty Who – Human Touch

Shakira – Chantaje

Ekka – Can’t Give It Up

Daithi – Falling For You

The Clockworks – You Are The Problem